Actor George announces next directorial 'Paripadi' after 'Pani' regional success
Entertainment
Malayalam star Joju George just dropped the news about his next directorial, Paripadi, following the buzz around his debut film Pani.
Fans are already hyped after seeing how well Pani did in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and this new title reveal has only added to the excitement.
George juggling films, 'Paripadi' crew named
Paripadi brings together a top-notch team: music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, visuals from Rajeev Ravi, and action by National Award winners Anbariv.
While working on this film, Joju is also juggling acting projects like Aja: Sundari (releasing June 19) and Varavu (out May 1), showing just how versatile he is right now.