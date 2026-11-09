Actor Gruffudd warns woman duped over a year by AI
Entertainment
Ioan Gruffudd is sounding the alarm after a woman was tricked for over a year by a scammer using artificial intelligence-generated images and videos to impersonate him online.
The actor shared on Instagram that he recently met the woman, who truly believed she was in a relationship with him because of these fake materials.
Gruffudd shares scammer's phone number
The scam started through a Facebook page linked to the crime series Elsbeth, then moved to Telegram using a phone number provided by the impersonators.
Gruffudd emphasized that only his official Instagram is real and urged fans to ignore anyone claiming otherwise.
He even shared the scammer's phone number to help others stay alert, reminding everyone to double-check accounts and report suspicious messages.