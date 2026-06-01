Actor Jethwa intensifies training and diet for 'Shakti Shalini' role Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Vishal Jethwa, fresh off Homebound, is hitting the gym hard and sticking to a strict diet for his role in the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.

He describes the journey as both tough and rewarding, saying it's pushed him physically and mentally but taught him a lot along the way.