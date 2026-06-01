Actor Jethwa intensifies training and diet for 'Shakti Shalini' role
Entertainment
Vishal Jethwa, fresh off Homebound, is hitting the gym hard and sticking to a strict diet for his role in the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.
He describes the journey as both tough and rewarding, saying it's pushed him physically and mentally but taught him a lot along the way.
Actor Padda leads 'Shakti Shalini' cast
Aneet Padda leads the film: she made headlines last year as the youngest actor to front an Indian franchise at just 22.
Jethwa will play her love interest, with filming kicking off in March.
Shakti Shalini drops December 24, 2026.