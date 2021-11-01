Kal Penn comes out, reveals he's engaged to long-time partner

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 06:30 pm

'Harold and Kumar' star Kal Penn came out as gay

Popular Indian-American actor Kal Penn has come out as gay recently. Speaking on a morning show while promoting his new tell-all memoir, Penn revealed that he is engaged to his partner of 11 years. The Hollywood star shared his journey of being an actor, falling in love, and wedding plans. Titled You Can't Be Serious, the book is set to release soon. Here's more.

Details

The couple celebrated their 11th anniversary this October

Appearing on the show CBS Sunday Morning, Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, said he and his fiance Josh celebrated their 11th anniversary in October this year. He revealed writing about his personal life, his immigrant parents, his dreams of becoming an actor, and how that decision resonated in his community felt pertinent and that these topics will "trump anything else, always."

Quote

Penn's memoir is honest but respectful of his family's privacy

Speaking to People, The Namesake actor said although he is "very public with everybody," and is "really excited to share our relationship with readers," his partner, parents, and his brother are "are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight." Thus, Penn has honestly penned down his life but made sure he doesn't compromise the privacy of his loved ones.

Penn shared the tale of his first date with fiance

The portal also gave us a sneak peek into Penn's first date with Josh. He recalled Josh coming to his apartment with a lot of beer and turning on the television to watch car racing. "I thought, 'This obviously is not going to work out,'" but Penn's first impression was proved wrong and the pair soon hit it off! And the rest was history!

Information

He reiterated there was no timeline to discover one's sexuality

Notably, the Designated Survivor star had taken a brief break from acting to work in the White House for Barack Obama in 2012. It was during this stint that he met his husband-to-be. Sharing he discovered his sexuality "relatively late in life," the 44-year-old assured there was "no timeline on this stuff." Readers in India can now order You Can't Be Serious online.

Twitter Post

Check out the book cover here!