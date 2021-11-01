Krystle D'Souza cast opposite Fardeen Khan in his comeback vehicle

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 01, 2021, 06:08 pm

Krystle D'Souza has signed her second Bollywood project, 'Visfot'

Krystle D'Souza, who made her Bollywood debut with Chehre recently, is now on board Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar's joint production venture that has been titled Visfot. The film went on the floors last week. Apart from D'Souza in a pivotal part, it has Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, and Priya Bapat in lead roles. She will be paired opposite Khan in the upcoming project.

Quote

'The film's shooting will be a fun ride'

An official remake of the Venezuelan drama Rock, Paper, Scissors, Visfot is being helmed by Kookie Gulati. Expressing excitement to be sharing screen space with Khan and Deshmukh, the Ek Nayi Pehchaan actress said, "These actors are so different from each other and there's so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride."

Details

The story of 'Visfot' will have Mumbai as the background

About the film, D'Souza said it has a "fantastic script" and that "there is no greater thrill as an actor" to be associated with such a project. "The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns," she added. Visfot will show how the lives of two Mumbai-based men differ since one lives in Dongri and another in a high-rise area.

Update

D'Souza shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in her debut

For the unversed, D'Souza, who's a known face in OTT and television, made her Bollywood debut with Rumi Jaffery-directorial Chehre. The film had her featuring alongside Bollywood biggies such as Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Annu Kapoor among others. Before this, the 31-year-old had made an appearance in C Kkompany, a 2008 film produced by Ekta Kapoor, as herself, alongside several other known names.

Information

Khan announced his Bollywood comeback with 'Visfot'

Coming back to Visfot, the project hit headlines when Khan announced his comeback to Bollywood with this film. He was last seen in Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010. The No Entry actor made his acting debut in the 1998 film Prem Aggan, after which he featured in films like Heyy Babyy, Janasheen, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and Darling.