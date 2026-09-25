Actor Khan named Screen Icon at SGIFF, joins 'Lagaan' screening
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is set to be honored with the Screen Icon Award at this year's Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF).
To celebrate, he'll be joining a special screening of Lagaan, the classic cricket movie that put Indian cinema on the global map, marking its 25th anniversary.
Cinema Honorary for Kore-eda at SGIFF
The 37th SGIFF runs from October 21 to November 1 and is all about celebrating Asian film talent.
Alongside Aamir, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda will receive a Cinema Honorary Award.
There'll also be premieres like Kore-eda's Look Back, plus the South Korean thriller The Assassin, which will open the festival, and Q&A sessions with big names from across Asia.