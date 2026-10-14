Actor Khan urges host Khan to address Touqeer's ear-spit allegation
Entertainment
Actor Gauahar Khan has asked host Salman Khan to address Qazi Touqeer's recent actions on the show.
The drama started when Qazi allegedly bragged about spitting in ScoutOP's ear, which led to a heated confrontation with Nakul Dhull and stirred up a lot of reactions online.
Vij defends Gullu, seeks Dhull eviction
Khan shared on Instagram that Qazi had crossed a line and suggested the praise Qazi has received on the show may have affected his behavior.
Things escalated quickly. After Nakul exposed Qazi's behavior, arguments broke out and even turned physical between some contestants.
Mahhi Vij stepped in, defending Gullu and calling for Nakul's eviction.