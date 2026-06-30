Actor Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' hits ₹106.48cr global gross

Director Khan film posts 21% occupancy

The movie saw an average 21% occupancy across nearly 11,000 shows on day four, with night screenings drawing bigger crowds.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and featuring stars like Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film promises "madness in a jungle" and plenty of laughs.

It's currently competing with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and will soon face Alpha and Dhamaal 4 at the box office.