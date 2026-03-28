Actor Lee found dead in Pyeongtaek home, 2022 case raised Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Lee Sang-bo, known for his roles in K-dramas like Private Lives and The Elegant Empire, was found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek on Thursday.

Police say there is no sign of foul play, but they are still looking into what happened.

His passing has also brought up talk about a drug case he was cleared of back in 2022.