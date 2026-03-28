Actor Lee found dead in Pyeongtaek home, 2022 case raised
Entertainment
Lee Sang-bo, known for his roles in K-dramas like Private Lives and The Elegant Empire, was found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek on Thursday.
Police say there is no sign of foul play, but they are still looking into what happened.
His passing has also brought up talk about a drug case he was cleared of back in 2022.
Actor Lee's career, online tributes, funeral
Lee started acting in 2006 and built a nearly 20-year career in television. Fans and colleagues have been sharing tributes online, remembering his impact on Korean entertainment.
His funeral is set for March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home in Pyeongtaek.