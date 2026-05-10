Actor Mohanlal hints 'Drishyam 4' may follow 'Drishyam 3' release Entertainment May 10, 2026

Mohanlal just dropped a big hint that Drishyam 4 might actually happen!

At a Drishyam 3 event, he said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also."

For now, all eyes are on Drishyam 3, which hits theaters May 21, 2026.