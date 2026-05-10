Actor Mohanlal hints 'Drishyam 4' may follow 'Drishyam 3' release
Entertainment
Mohanlal just dropped a big hint that Drishyam 4 might actually happen!
At a Drishyam 3 event, he said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also."
For now, all eyes are on Drishyam 3, which hits theaters May 21, 2026.
'Drishyam 3' trailer shows Georgekutty's troubles
The new trailer shows Georgekutty's troubles aren't over: old suspicions keep coming back, and his family's story gets even more complicated.
Mohanlal returns with Meena and the rest of the familiar cast, plus Veena Nandakumar joins as a journalist digging into Georgekutty's past.
Jeethu Joseph directs again, promising another intense chapter in this hit series.