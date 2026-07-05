Actor Mohanlal reveals ownership of 10 tusks, 13 ivory idols Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Malayalam film legend Mohanlal has just admitted to owning six more elephant tusks, adding up to a total of 10 tusks and 13 ivory idols.

He shared this info with Kerala's forest department, saying the new tusks were inherited from his family and are kept at his Kochi home.

This comes on top of four tusks he was already under trial for.