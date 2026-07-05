Actor Mohanlal reveals ownership of 10 tusks, 13 ivory idols
Malayalam film legend Mohanlal has just admitted to owning six more elephant tusks, adding up to a total of 10 tusks and 13 ivory idols.
He shared this info with Kerala's forest department, saying the new tusks were inherited from his family and are kept at his Kochi home.
This comes on top of four tusks he was already under trial for.
Officials to DNA test Mohanlal tusks
Mohanlal had previously declared two pairs of tusks and several ivory idols, with a combined weight of over 45kg, including a big Tirupati Balaji idol discovered in a 2011 tax raid.
Owning elephant tusks without official permission breaks India's Wildlife Protection Act, which could mean up to seven years in jail and a fine.
Forest officials plan DNA tests on the newly revealed tusks, while Mohanlal continues to fight charges in court; proceedings are pending.