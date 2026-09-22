Actor Nani's 'The Paradise' nets ₹7cr, eyes ₹50cr opening day
Entertainment
Nani's new film, The Paradise, is already making waves before release: ₹7 crore in advance tickets sold and about 72,000 tickets sold.
With an "A" certificate from the CBFC, it's set for a big launch on September 24 and could hit ₹50 crore worldwide on day one.
Hyderabad leads 'The Paradise' ₹1.66cr sales
Hyderabad leads with ₹1.66 crore in early sales, while Bengaluru and Vijayawada add strong numbers too. Telangana tops state-wise earnings at ₹2.4 crore.
Directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Kayadu Lohar and Mohan Babu alongside Nani, this team-up has fans excited for a blockbuster weekend.