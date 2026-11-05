Actor Porter dies at 47 after long Hodgkin lymphoma battle
Entertainment
Charles F. Porter, known for his roles in House and Bones, has passed away at 47 after a long fight with Hodgkin lymphoma.
He died on November 4, surrounded by close family and friends.
Porter's work went beyond acting: he also produced films like Finding Faith and founded Black Bench Productions to spotlight Christian stories with Black leads.
Porter left Duke football, continued creating
Porter started out as a Division I football player at Duke University, but switched to entertainment after a back injury prevented him from pursuing a career in the NFL.
Even while facing cancer since 2010 (including major treatments like a CAR T-cell transplant in 2022), he kept creating and supporting meaningful stories in film.
His impact is remembered both on screen and behind the scenes.