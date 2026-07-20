'Dar kis se hai?': Prakash Raj joins CJP protest
What's the story
Actor Prakash Raj joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday. He spent the night in solidarity with the ongoing demonstration and interacted with the media. During his interaction with YouTube channel The Red Mike, he spoke about not being afraid of speaking the truth. "I don't want to die before I die," he said.
Truth-telling
'Are yaar, jhooth bolne ko darna hai yaar'
When asked if he was afraid to speak out, especially after facing criticism, Raj said, "Are yaar, jhooth bolne ko darna hai yaar. Sach bolne ko kya darna hai?" (One should be afraid of telling lies. Why should anyone be afraid of speaking the truth?)
He questioned how things have changed in the country so much that standing with the truth is not something to fear.
"Darna kis se hai? (What is there to be afraid of?)."
Ideals
Raj invokes ideals of national leaders
Raj went on to invoke the ideals of freedom fighters and national leaders.
He said, "Bhagat Singh did not teach us this, Mahatma Gandhi did not say this, nor did Nelson Mandela or BR Ambedkar."
He added that he was guided by his own conscience rather than any political agenda.
"People ask who I am doing this for. I'm not doing it for the country; I'm doing it for myself. I have only one conscience."
Sacrifices
'What are our sacrifices compared to theirs?'
Raj also reflected on the sacrifices made by leaders of the freedom movement.
He said, "If we look at Ambedkar, Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, what are our sacrifices compared to theirs? Can we not bear even this much pain for the country?"
When asked about people hesitating to associate with him because of his outspoken views, he replied with another pointed remark: "I don't want to die before I actually die. I want to stay alive."
Protest details
CJP protest enters another day
The CJP has been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability over alleged irregularities in entrance examinations.
The protest gained more attention after Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.
He was taken into police custody over the weekend and later admitted to a hospital.
Meanwhile, CJP is organizing a Sansad Chalo march on Monday. Raj was seen encouraging the protesters this morning as well.