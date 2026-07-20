'Dar kis se hai?': Prakash Raj joins CJP protest

When asked if he was afraid to speak out, especially after facing criticism, Raj said, "Are yaar, jhooth bolne ko darna hai yaar. Sach bolne ko kya darna hai?" (One should be afraid of telling lies. Why should anyone be afraid of speaking the truth?)

He questioned how things have changed in the country so much that standing with the truth is not something to fear.

"Darna kis se hai? (What is there to be afraid of?)."