Tamil actor seeks answers from CM Vijay after drug search

In his post on X, Murugadoss wrote, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them n number of times; they didn't disclose."

"I'm up for a blood test. But shame on ur police department! 15 police came to my house; all they found is 3 cats and one dog! But i wanna know on what basis they came!"