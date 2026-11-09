Tamil actor seeks answers from CM Vijay after drug search
What's the story
Tamil actor Balaji Murugadoss has expressed his displeasure over a recent search operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) at his residence. Taking to social media, he questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay about the identity of the person who lodged a complaint against him. He also alleged that ANTF officials did not have a search warrant and demanded an explanation for their actions.
Allegations
What did Murugadoss say?
In his post on X, Murugadoss wrote, "I just want to know who gave the complaint @actorvijay. I want to know who gave the complaint and for what! I asked them n number of times; they didn't disclose."
"I'm up for a blood test. But shame on ur police department! 15 police came to my house; all they found is 3 cats and one dog! But i wanna know on what basis they came!"
Cooperation
Nothing to hide, says Murugadoss
Murugadoss further claimed that he had nothing to hide and voluntarily allowed the officials to enter and search his residence. However, he maintained that he wanted an explanation for their actions.
Tagging the Tamil Nadu Police handle on X, the actor threatened to sue the department.
Police later clarified that no narcotics were seized, though they noted a large number of liquor bottles were present.
Investigation
Why did police search Murugadoss's house?
Police explained that the search was conducted following a complaint from a woman living in the same apartment complex who alleged that a party was taking place and feared her daughter would be negatively affected.
Murugadoss, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, has not yet commented further on the identity of the complainant.
However, his latest tweet revealed he has been asked to vacate his rented apartment.