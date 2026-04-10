Actor Rajinikanth urges action after 'Jana Nayagan' scenes leaked online
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is both shocked and upset after scenes from Vijay's film Jana Nayagan were leaked online without permission. He's asking film authorities to step in and take strong action against those responsible.
KVN Productions, the team behind the movie, says they're already investigating and have started legal steps to track down the culprits.
Actors condemn leak, KVN warns
The leak has sparked a wave of support from stars like Vishal, RJ Balaji, and Suriya, who all called the act "truly disheartening," "shocking and heartbreaking," and "heartbreaking and unfair — an entire team's passion reduced to this," and separately "unforgivable."
KVN Productions has warned that anyone involved will face serious legal consequences.