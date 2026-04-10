Actor Rajinikanth urges action after 'Jana Nayagan' scenes leaked online Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Rajinikanth is both shocked and upset after scenes from Vijay's film Jana Nayagan were leaked online without permission. He's asking film authorities to step in and take strong action against those responsible.

KVN Productions, the team behind the movie, says they're already investigating and have started legal steps to track down the culprits.