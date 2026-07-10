Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term in check-bounce cases

Additional payments

Yadav's wife to bear part of expenses

Of the aforementioned amount (₹7.35 crore in total), Yadav has to pay ₹1.04 crore to the complainant and ₹25,000 to the State, as per IANS. His wife Radha Yadav has been directed to pay ₹5,51,380 in each case. However, the court clarified that the amount that has already been paid by Yadav (₹2.25 crore) will be adjusted against the final amount owed.