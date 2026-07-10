Rajpal Yadav gets 3-month jail term in check-bounce cases
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has upheld actor Rajpal Yadav's conviction in check-bounce cases, sentencing him to three months of imprisonment in each of the seven cases. The sentences will run concurrently. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also ordered Yadav to pay ₹1.05 crore in each case to the complainant on Friday, reported PTI. He has two months to appeal against the decision.
Additional payments
Yadav's wife to bear part of expenses
Of the aforementioned amount (₹7.35 crore in total), Yadav has to pay ₹1.04 crore to the complainant and ₹25,000 to the State, as per IANS. His wife Radha Yadav has been directed to pay ₹5,51,380 in each case. However, the court clarified that the amount that has already been paid by Yadav (₹2.25 crore) will be adjusted against the final amount owed.
Probation denied
Court slams Yadav for inconsistent statements
The High Court also denied Yadav the benefit of probation, citing his overall behavior during the case. It directed him to pay the fine imposed by the trial court, warning that failing to do so would result in six months of imprisonment. The court expressed dissatisfaction with Yadav's inconsistent statements and repeated violations of undertakings given by him.
Financial dispute
Legal battle dates back to 2010
The legal battle began in 2010 when Yadav took a loan of ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film flopped, leading to a financial dispute. In 2018, a trial court convicted him under the check dishonor provisions and sentenced him to six months in jail. This ruling was upheld in 2019, and the liability has now grown to nearly ₹9 crore.
Sentence suspension
Yadav spent a few days in jail
The Delhi High Court had earlier suspended Yadav's sentence after he assured the court that the dispute would be settled. However, these commitments were not honored, including a proposed installment payment of ₹2.5 crore. In February 2026, citing non-compliance, the court ordered Yadav to surrender and denied his request for more time. He surrendered on February 5 and spent a few days in jail before getting interim relief after paying ₹1.5 crore.