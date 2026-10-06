'Days of Our Lives' actor Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62
What's the story
Robert Kelker-Kelly, the veteran Hollywood actor known for his role as Bo Brady on NBC's Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 62. Per TMZ, he was found unconscious and not breathing at his home in Missouri on the evening of October 3 (local time). First responders attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unknown.
Background
Early life and career beginnings
Born on April 18, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio, Kelker-Kelly was the son of nurse Jonetta Kelker and forensic pathologist Robert Kelker.
He grew up in Wichita, Kansas, before moving to Florida for theater after high school.
His acting career began with a role as Sam Fowler on the soap opera Another World (1987-1990).
Soap opera success
His grueling work schedule on 'Days of Our Lives'
In 1992, Kelker-Kelly joined the cast of Days of Our Lives as Bo Brady, a role previously played by Peter Reckell.
He stayed on the show until 1995, working an average of 90 hours a week and shooting one to two shows a day.
In September 2013, he opened up about the grueling schedule to We Love Soaps.
Later years
His life after 'Days of Our Lives'
After leaving Days of Our Lives, Kelker-Kelly moved to New York City and later took on the role of Stavros Cassadine on General Hospital in 2001.
He also earned his commercial pilot certifications and taught acting privately.
He was married to actor Miriam Parrish from 1997-2013 and is survived by their daughter Amelia Rose Kelly.
Allegations
Controversy with co-star Lisa Rinna
In February, his Days of Our Lives co-star Lisa Rinna accused him of being "the biggest bully in Hollywood" in her memoir You Better Believe I'm Gonna Talk About It.
She alleged he was "passive-aggressive, manipulative, and played weird mind games."
Kelker-Kelly never publicly responded to these allegations.