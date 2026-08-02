'Ramayana': Before Arun Govil, this actor auditioned for Dashrath
What's the story
Actor Ajinkya Deo, who plays Vishwamitra in the upcoming film Ramayana, recently revealed that he had originally auditioned for a different role. In an interview with Mid-day, he shared that he initially auditioned for King Dashrath but was later offered the role of Vishwamitra after Arun Govil was cast as Dashrath. The film will release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Role transition
Deo's take on casting changes
Deo said, "I was auditioned. But incidentally, when I was auditioned, it was for the role of Dasharath... But as it went across and as things started moving, Arun ji (Govil) came along, which was the best thing that could have happened."
"He was the perfect Dasharath. And then they offered me Vishwamitra, which of course I lapped up because I know the gravitas of that role in Ramayana."
Role preparation
Look tests and preparations for Vishwamitra's role
Deo also shared that he underwent several look tests after being cast as Vishwamitra.
He said, "And then we had a couple of look tests and everything, and it really shaped up very well."
"They were very happy to see me in that get-up. And so it was a fantastic feeling to have been given this role."
Role reflection
'It just came to me...'
Deo reflected on his casting journey, saying that although he had initially auditioned for another character, Vishwamitra was a better fit.
He explained, "It just came to me. So, as I said, I was auditioning for something else, and then I landed up playing this role, and I feel this was more apt for me in any case."
"It basically worked better for me because of my personality in general."
Film details
More about 'Ramayana' and cast ensemble
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.
The film also stars Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.
The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, while Namit Malhotra is the producer with Yash as co-producer.