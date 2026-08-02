'Ramayana': Before Arun Govil, this actor auditioned for Dashrath

Deo said, "I was auditioned. But incidentally, when I was auditioned, it was for the role of Dasharath... But as it went across and as things started moving, Arun ji (Govil) came along, which was the best thing that could have happened."

"He was the perfect Dasharath. And then they offered me Vishwamitra, which of course I lapped up because I know the gravitas of that role in Ramayana."