Actor Sabesh dies at 37, 3 days after Deva's death
Entertainment
Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh has died at 37, only three days after his uncle, legendary music composer Deva, passed away on October 17, 2026.
The Sabesh family is facing another tough loss, still grieving Karthik's father MC Sabesh, who died last October.
It's a sad moment for a family that's been part of Tamil cinema for generations.
Actor Sabesh of 'Dham' 'Vallavan' fame
Karthik made his mark with films like Dham and Vallavan. His uncle Deva shaped the sound of Chennai's gaana music and scored over 400 movies, including classics like Baashha.
The family's musical legacy lives on through Srikanth Deva and the composer duo Sabesh-Murali.
Their recent losses are a reminder of how much they've given to the industry, and how much they'll be missed.