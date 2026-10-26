Actor Sanawar arrested in Saharanpur over alleged 5cr extortion claim
Entertainment
Actor Urmila Sanawar was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after being accused by ex-BJP MLA Suresh Rathore's daughter of online defamation, threats, and trying to extort ₹5 crore and demanding a property transfer.
The case quickly drew attention due to Sanawar's high profile and the serious nature of the allegations.
Sanawar agrees narco-analysis in CBI probe
Sanawar is also a key figure in the Ankita Bhandari murder investigation. She recently agreed to narco-analysis testing as part of the CBI probe into audio clips she released.
These allegedly hint at "VIP" involvement in Bhandari's 2022 murder.
Meanwhile, Pulkit Arya and two others have already been sentenced to life for that crime, but questions around possible influential connections remain under investigation.