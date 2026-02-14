Shelly Desai, a Hollywood character actor best known for his roles in the FX comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and TNT's Men of A Certain Age, has died at the age of 90. His family announced the news from Los Angeles but did not disclose the cause of death. Desai was born on December 3, 1935, in Bombay (present-day Mumbai ).

Career transition Desai's early career and education Desai moved to the United States in the 1960s for a master's degree in engineering but eventually chose a career in acting. He lived in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles while pursuing his passion. By the early 1970s, he had already made appearances Off-Broadway and on Broadway. His Broadway credits include the short-lived play Gandhi (1970), which reportedly opened and closed on the same night, and A Talent For Murder (1981).

Prolific roles His prolific career in acting Over the next five decades, Desai built a prolific character-acting career with numerous appearances in TV shows like St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, Moonlighting, thirtysomething, ER, NYPD Blue and Ugly Betty. He also lent his voice to 10 episodes of the 1990s kids show Where On Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? and played characters on three episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Iconic characters His memorable roles on TV Desai is perhaps best remembered for his roles as Carlos on Men of a Certain Age (2009-11) and Hwang, the landlord on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. He also appeared in films like Thelma & Louise (1991), Toys (1992), Clifford (1994), Midnight Clear (2006), and Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015). A month before his passing, he was still working, filming three AT&T commercials, according to Deadline.

