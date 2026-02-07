'Mary Kom' actor Sunil Thapa dies at 68

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his impressive screen presence and contribution to cinema, has passed away at the age of 68. He died on Saturday at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu , after his health suddenly worsened. The doctors suspect cardiac arrest as the likely cause of death, though an official medical report is still awaited.

Career transition Thapa's illustrious career spanned over 4 decades Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa had a stellar career of over four decades and became one of the most recognizable faces of Nepali cinema. He made his film debut with the Hindi movie Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981 and appeared in several Bollywood projects. These include Mary Kom﻿, Naseebwaala, The Family Man, and Manav Hatya. He was also seen in the recent pan-India film, Mirai.

Legacy His iconic roles in Nepali cinema and Sushila Karki's tribute Thapa starred in over 300 Nepali films, showcasing remarkable versatility across both heroic and villainous roles. His portrayal of Rate Kaila in the classic film Chino remains iconic and is often credited with redefining on-screen antagonists in Nepali cinema. Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki paid tribute to Thapa and said, "His dedication and contribution for more than four decades will remain a source of inspiration for future generations of artists."

