Actor Suriya: acting began as family support 'Vishwanath and Sons'
Suriya is back with Vishwanath and Sons, hitting theaters this Friday.
In a recent chat, he shared that acting wasn't his first dream: it started as a way to help his family through tough times.
With just five days' notice before his first shoot, Suriya said he had "no preparation," but he kept getting unconditional love from everyone, which meant he had to take that responsibility seriously and eventually became passionate about cinema.
Baiju praises 'Vaaranam Aayiram' as inspiring
The movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon.
Suriya opened up about missing out on early years with his daughter Diya because of work but later making sure to be there for his son Dev.
Co-star Baiju called Suriya's Vaaranam Aayiram one of her favorite films and described it as "inspiring."