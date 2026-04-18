Actor Tabu buys over 2,150 sqft Versova apartment for 10cr
Tabu just picked up a stylish new apartment in Mumbai's Versova neighborhood for ₹10 crore.
The place is pretty spacious, over 2,150 square feet, and comes with two parking spots.
She wrapped up the deal with Godrej Properties on March 26, paying around ₹5.24 lakh in stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration fee.
Godrej Skyshore has 126 apartments
Her new home is part of the upscale Godrej Skyshore project, which features two towers and 126 apartments, plus a roomy balcony to chill out on.
Versova itself is known for great connectivity to Mumbai's business and entertainment hotspots, and it's become a favorite area for celebrities, recently even Gauhar Khan made headlines with her own big property buy here.
Mumbai records over 15,500 March registrations
March saw over 15,500 property registrations in Mumbai, a slight bump from last year, but overall stamp duty collections dipped by 6%.
Despite the mixed numbers, celebrity interest keeps neighborhoods like Versova buzzing.