Actor Tej fractures knee during 'Bhari' training needs 3 months
Entertainment
Actor Varun Tej fractured his knee while training for his new film Bhari, where he plays a volleyball player.
After surgery on Wednesday, he'll need about three months to recover; Niharika Konidela confirmed the surgery was successful and that he is recovering.
'Bhari' filming paused until Tej recovers
Bhari was set to start filming in May under director Yadhu Vamsee, but the schedule is now on pause until Varun is back on his feet.
Niharika shared updates online and made it clear that Varun's recovery is top priority.
The team will announce new shooting dates once he's ready.