'Miami Vice' actor Toukie Smith dies at 74
What's the story
Toukie Smith, the American actor who played Eva Rawley on NBC's sitcom 227 and had a recurring role on Miami Vice, has died. She was 74. The news of her passing was confirmed by her twin children, Airyn and Julian, per Deadline. Smith died on November 4 after a prolonged battle with multiple sclerosis. The statement read, "Toukie was a force of nature." "She left an indelible mark on our hearts and on everyone lucky enough to know her."
Career beginnings
Her career in brief
Born Doris Smith on September 25, 1952, in Philadelphia, Smith began her career with a recurring role on NBC's hit cop drama Miami Vice.
She played Angie, assistant to Caitlin Davies (Sheena Easton), a pop singer whose bodyguard and eventual husband is Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson).
This role was followed by her most famous part as Eva Rawley on 227 in late Season 4.
Career diversity
Other details about her life and career
After 227, Smith appeared in several 1990s films such as The Preacher's Wife, I Like It Like That, Joe's Apartment, and Goosed.
She also modeled for Patrick Kelly, Jean-Paul Goude, and Antonio Lopez, among others.
Smith was in a relationship with actor Robert De Niro from 1988-96, and they had twins, Airyn and Julian, through IVF/surrogacy.
She is survived by her kids, brother Norman Smith-Harllee, and nephew Eliazar Smith-Harllee.