'Miami Vice' actor Toukie Smith dies at 74

After 227, Smith appeared in several 1990s films such as The Preacher's Wife, I Like It Like That, Joe's Apartment, and Goosed.

She also modeled for Patrick Kelly, Jean-Paul Goude, and Antonio Lopez, among others.

Smith was in a relationship with actor Robert De Niro from 1988-96, and they had twins, Airyn and Julian, through IVF/surrogacy.

She is survived by her kids, brother Norman Smith-Harllee, and nephew Eliazar Smith-Harllee.