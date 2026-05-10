Actor Vijay becomes Tamil Nadu CM after 108-seat win
Entertainment
Big news in Tamil Nadu: actor Vijay just became chief minister after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, scored a major win with 108 seats, ending decades of DMK and AIADMK rule.
At his swearing-in, actor Trisha Krishnan showed up to support her close friend and co-star, making the event feel even more special.
Trisha Krishnan visits Vijay, greets family
Trisha was spotted chatting warmly with Vijay's family and looked genuinely happy for him, telling reporters, "I am very happy," while congratulating the people of Tamil Nadu.
Earlier this week, she also visited Vijay at home after his win. Fans are loving how supportive she has been during this big moment in his political journey.