Actor Vijay becomes TN CM after TVK wins 108 seats
Entertainment
Big news for Tamil Nadu: actor Vijay just became chief minister after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), scored a major win with 108 out of 234 seats in its very first election.
TVK's success shakes up the usual DMK vs. AIADMK rivalry and brings a fresh face to state politics.
Fan clubs fuelled Vijay's political rise
Vijay started out as a child actor and grew into one of Tamil cinema's biggest names, often playing roles that stood up for justice.
Over time, his massive fan clubs turned into a real grassroots movement, helping him make the leap from films to politics, much like legendary actor-turned-chief minister MGR did decades ago.