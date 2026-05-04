Actor Vijay's TVK crosses 100 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly
Vijay just scored a major win with his first political run: his party, TVK, is set for a majority in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections after crossing 100 seats.
The buzz isn't just about the numbers; South Indian film stars are lining up to celebrate his big leap from movies to politics.
South film stars celebrate actor Vijay
Chiranjeevi called it an "outstanding and well-deserved victory," wishing Vijay all the best for serving Tamil Nadu.
Mahesh Babu said the win shows people's faith in Vijay.
Suriya described it as "Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing." and Nani compared Vijay's journey to an underdog story.
Kajal Aggarwal, Chiyaan Vikram, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also joined in with their support, showing how much love Vijay is getting from across the industry.