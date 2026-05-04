Actor Vijay's TVK crosses 100 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly

South film stars celebrate actor Vijay

Chiranjeevi called it an "outstanding and well-deserved victory," wishing Vijay all the best for serving Tamil Nadu.

Mahesh Babu said the win shows people's faith in Vijay.

Suriya described it as "Receiving the love and support of the people is a blessing." and Nani compared Vijay's journey to an underdog story.

Kajal Aggarwal, Chiyaan Vikram, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also joined in with their support, showing how much love Vijay is getting from across the industry.