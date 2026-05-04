Actor Vijay's TVK wins Tamil Nadu, Jofra Archer tweet resurfaces
Entertainment
Actor Vijay just led his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to a landmark win in the Tamil Nadu elections, marking a big change for the state.
While everyone's talking about the results, a 2015 tweet from cricketer Jofra Archer, just saying "Vijay wtf," is suddenly everywhere again.
Fans love how Archer's tweets always seem to pop up at the perfect moment, and this one has people joking that he predicted Vijay's political rise.
Actor Vijay launched TVK in 2024
Vijay built his political journey from years of grassroots work with his fan clubs, focusing on social welfare and disaster relief across Tamil Nadu.
He launched TVK in 2024 as an alternative to DMK and AIADMK, promising more transparency, youth empowerment, jobs, and better welfare programs.