Actor Vikram lar gibbon video prompts Tamil Nadu Forest probe
Entertainment
A video of actor "Chiyaan" Vikram hanging out with a lar gibbon has caught the attention of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.
Since this Southeast Asian species is highly protected under both international and Indian law, officials are now checking if any wildlife rules were broken.
Activists decry exotic animal posts
Forest officials are investigating where the gibbon came from and whether keeping it was legal.
Wildlife activists say using exotic animals in social media posts makes illegal wildlife trade look cool, which is a problem.
They're calling for stricter action, while Vikram hasn't responded yet.