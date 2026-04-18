Actor Vikram reveals tentative 'Chiyaan 63' with Shankar and Narayanan
Entertainment
Vikram just gave fans a birthday treat by revealing his next film, tentatively called Chiyaan 63.
He's teaming up again with director Anand Shankar, the duo behind Iru Mugan.
The teaser hints at Vikram in a strong, central role, and music will be handled by Santhosh Narayanan.
Vikram's delays precede 'Chiyaan 63' confirmation
This news comes after several of Vikram's recent films got delayed or stalled, leaving fans waiting for updates.
With Chiyaan 63 now confirmed, following his praised performance in Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, Vikram seems ready to get back into action.