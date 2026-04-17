Actor Vikram's birthday marked by 'Chiyaan 63' teaser from Shankar Entertainment Apr 17, 2026

Vikram's birthday just got more exciting with the teaser release for Chiyaan 63, his next big action film.

Directed by Anand Shankar and following up their 2016 hit Iru Mugan, the teaser, called First Flame, shows Vikram's character being underestimated as "Just a cook," but there's clearly more to him than meets the eye.