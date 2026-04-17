Actor Vikram's birthday marked by 'Chiyaan 63' teaser from Shankar
Entertainment
Vikram's birthday just got more exciting with the teaser release for Chiyaan 63, his next big action film.
Directed by Anand Shankar and following up their 2016 hit Iru Mugan, the teaser, called First Flame, shows Vikram's character being underestimated as "Just a cook," but there's clearly more to him than meets the eye.
'Chiyaan 63' production expected May 2026
The teaser ramps up tension with mysterious warehouse scenes and ends with Vikram lighting a cigarette, as "Cooking starts now" flashes on screen.
It is expected to begin production in May 2026.
If you loved Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 last year, this one should be on your radar.