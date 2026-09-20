Case against 'Brahmastra' actor Saurav Gurjar for allegedly cheating woman
What's the story
The Gachibowli police in Hyderabad have registered a case against actor and professional wrestler Saurav Gurjar, known for Brahmastra and Mahabharat. The action comes after a woman alleged that he cheated and harassed her under the pretext of marriage. The complaint was filed on August 15, with the woman claiming that Gurjar had promised her marital rights and subjected her to both physical and mental harassment during their relationship.
Relationship timeline
Woman's allegations of being in a long-distance relationship
The woman allegedly met Gurjar on Instagram in 2021, with their relationship deepening over WhatsApp, reported NDTV.
She claimed they first met in person on December 25, 2021, and their relationship continued even when she was in the US.
The woman alleged that Gurjar convinced her to leave her job in the US by promising to start a business together.
She claimed this harassment affected her work performance.
Disappearance
The woman also alleged that Gurjar suddenly disappeared
The woman further alleged that whenever she asked Gurjar about their marriage, he would block her number and avoid her.
The complaint states that Gurjar lived with the woman from October 2025 to March 2026.
She also alleged that after returning to Hyderabad and continuing to live with her, he suddenly disappeared without informing her.
Ongoing probe
Police probe underway
Following the complaint, Gachibowli police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.
The actor was traced to Mumbai and subsequently detained. He has been brought back to Hyderabad for further legal proceedings.
The police probe will reportedly focus on the nature of their relationship, the alleged marriage promises made by Gurjar, and other claims made by the complainant.
Gurjar has played key roles in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, among others.