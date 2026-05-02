Actor Yash calls 'Ramayana' a human story, highlights Kapoor's Ram
Yash, set to play Raavan in the upcoming Ramayana film, recently shared why this project means so much to him.
At CinemaCon, he described Ramayana as a story about humanity, and said it's shaped culture for thousands of years.
Chatting with Collider, he highlighted how Lord Ram's journey, played by Ranbir Kapoor, centers on dignity and resilience, themes he believes everyone can relate to.
The film is slated for a big Diwali 2026 release.
Tiwari's 'Ramayana' demands intense preparations
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made as a two-part epic with some serious production demands.
Yash talked about the long rehearsals and intense hair and makeup sessions needed for the film's high-tech approach. Even with all these challenges, he said he enjoys the process.
Yash said the story aims to connect with audiences everywhere.