Actor Yash calls 'Ramayana' a human story, highlights Kapoor's Ram Entertainment May 02, 2026

Yash, set to play Raavan in the upcoming Ramayana film, recently shared why this project means so much to him.

At CinemaCon, he described Ramayana as a story about humanity, and said it's shaped culture for thousands of years.

Chatting with Collider, he highlighted how Lord Ram's journey, played by Ranbir Kapoor, centers on dignity and resilience, themes he believes everyone can relate to.

The film is slated for a big Diwali 2026 release.