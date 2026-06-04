Actor Yash delays 'Toxic' June 4 release amid OTT talks Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Yash fans, heads up: Toxic (his next big film after KGF) won't be dropping on June 4 as planned. The delay is mainly because the team is still working out a major OTT deal and aiming for a worldwide release.

Yash reassured everyone, saying, Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theaters across the world soon.