Actor Yash delays 'Toxic' June 4 release amid OTT talks
Yash fans, heads up: Toxic (his next big film after KGF) won't be dropping on June 4 as planned. The delay is mainly because the team is still working out a major OTT deal and aiming for a worldwide release.
Yash reassured everyone, saying, Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theaters across the world soon.
Makers recalibrate 'Toxic' after CinemaCon response
The makers want Toxic to reach audiences everywhere, especially after it got an overwhelming global response at CinemaCon.
They're recalibrating the release timeline to make sure it launches in all markets with maximum impact.
No new date yet, but they're promising it'll be worth it!