Actor Yash urges backing 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Diwali

Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is asking fans to look past small flaws and back the film when it hits theaters this Diwali.

At a Hyderabad event, he highlighted how rare it is for Indian cinema to attempt something on this scale, saying, "Please don't try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won't come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, we'll go back."

and urged everyone to keep an open mind, saying, "So let's see with an open mind."