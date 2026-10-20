Actor Yash urges backing 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend' Diwali
Yash, who takes on the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is asking fans to look past small flaws and back the film when it hits theaters this Diwali.
At a Hyderabad event, he highlighted how rare it is for Indian cinema to attempt something on this scale, saying, "Please don't try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won't come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, we'll go back."
and urged everyone to keep an open mind, saying, "So let's see with an open mind."
'Ramayana' Nov 5 2026 Kapoor Pallavi
Arriving November 5, 2026, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita.
Producer Namit Malhotra has been quick to respond to online feedback about the visuals and character designs.
The movie isn't just about epic storytelling; it's also bringing together fans from across Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi industries.
Yash hopes everyone will unite behind this ambitious project that aims to put Indian stories on a global stage.