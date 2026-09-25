Susan Sarandon, Hannah Einbinder arrested at anti-Netanyahu protest
What's the story
Hollywood actors Susan Sarandon and Hannah Einbinder were among those detained by police in New York City on Thursday. The arrests occurred during a protest organized by Jewish Voice for Peace against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the United Nations General Assembly. Protesters held banners with messages like "Stop Arming Israel" and "End the Genocide," per The Guardian.
Police action
NYPD responds to reports of 'unscheduled demonstration'
The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of an "unscheduled demonstration" where protesters were blocking an intersection.
An NYPD spokesperson said, "Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued... warnings, advising participants that they should leave."
The spokesperson added that multiple individuals who didn't comply were taken into custody, although they did not disclose the number of arrests made.
Additional detentions
Other notable arrests
In addition to Sarandon and Einbinder, Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and New York City Council member Chi Osse were also arrested.
The protest was held just hours before Netanyahu's address at the UN General Assembly, where he faced criticism from diplomats over Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Actors' views
Sarandon and Einbinder's previous statements
Sarandon, known for her roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking, and The Witches of Eastwick, has been vocal about her views on Israel's actions in Gaza.
She told reporters at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month that she was losing work because of her outspoken views.
Hacks star Einbinder has also previously spoken about the cost of not speaking up about Palestine being greater than losing her Hollywood career.
Twitter Post
Following her arrest, Einbinder said: 'Genocide is the headline'
‼️ Hannah Einbinder shares a statement via Instagram story ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WpQVZxGuDE— best of hannah einbinder (@einbinderfiles) September 25, 2026