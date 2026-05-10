Actors Raja and Goswami reunite for 'Kureghore Rajkanya' after 'Bhalobasa.com' Entertainment May 10, 2026

Raja and Madhubani Goswami, best known as Om and Tora from Bhalobasa.com, are teaming up again, but this time for a theater play called Kureghore Rajkanya.

It marks their reunion on the theater stage after several years, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over the reunion.