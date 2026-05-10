Actors Raja and Goswami reunite for 'Kureghore Rajkanya' after 'Bhalobasa.com'
Entertainment
Raja and Madhubani Goswami, best known as Om and Tora from Bhalobasa.com, are teaming up again, but this time for a theater play called Kureghore Rajkanya.
It marks their reunion on the theater stage after several years, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over the reunion.
August 2026 rehearsals, Goswami returns
Rehearsals kick off in August 2026, with Raja set to play the lead. For Madhubani, who had taken a break from acting, this marks a special comeback.
Their return has sparked nostalgia online as people remember their iconic on-screen chemistry, now heading to the stage together.