Actress Julie says TVK supporters' trolling caused miscarriage, files complaint

Julie alleges 15L kidney scam links

Julie shared that she first approached the police in March when DMK was in charge, but things got worse after TVK won: trolls started linking her to a ₹15 lakh kidney scam.

She feels women criticizing TVK often face harsh online attacks.

Julie called out Vijay for not acting, saying, "Vijay anna is responsible for me losing my child. He might not have done it directly. But if he had said just one word and asked them to back off, I wouldn't have lost what I lost today."