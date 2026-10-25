Actress Sanawar arrested after Rathore's daughter alleges ₹5cr extortion threats
Entertainment
Actress Urmila Sanawar has been arrested after Deepika Rathore, daughter of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, accused her of demanding ₹5 crore and property while making threats against her family.
The case has caught attention because of the high-profile names involved.
Haridwar police seized Sanawar's phone
Haridwar police raided Sanawar's Saharanpur home before the arrest, seizing her phone.
She'd also posted defamatory remarks about Rathore online.
Interestingly, this comes just after Sanawar agreed to polygraph tests in a separate CBI-investigated murder case that's already made headlines since 2022.