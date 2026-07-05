Actress Sharvari rises to lead 'Alpha' and 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

Sharvari salary jumps 30L-40L to 3cr

Sharvari's salary jumped from just ₹30 to ₹40 lakh for her debut to a massive ₹3 crore for Alpha, a huge 650% increase in five years!

She also earned ₹1.5 crore for Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Plus, Munjya became her first film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, cementing her as one of Bollywood's rising stars.