Actress Sharvari rises to lead 'Alpha' and 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'
Entertainment
Sharvari started out in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which didn't do well but still got her noticed.
Fast forward to 2026, and she's leading big projects like Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga and YRF's Alpha.
Her performance as a pre-Partition Pakistani woman has been especially appreciated.
Sharvari salary jumps 30L-40L to 3cr
Sharvari's salary jumped from just ₹30 to ₹40 lakh for her debut to a massive ₹3 crore for Alpha, a huge 650% increase in five years!
She also earned ₹1.5 crore for Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Plus, Munjya became her first film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office, cementing her as one of Bollywood's rising stars.