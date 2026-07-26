Raveena Tandon says student protests were 'hijacked by political parties'
What's the story
Actor Raveena Tandon has voiced her opinion on the recent student protests in India. She expressed happiness over the students' voices being heard but also alleged that some of these movements were "hijacked by hooligans, political parties, and some [were] there just for opportunities to make reels and get some limelight." Her comments come after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation following weeks of youth-led protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Post
Tandon lauded the peaceful student protests
In her Instagram post, Tandon lauded the peaceful student protests in Mizoram and other states.
She wrote, "Happy and Proud that voices are finally being heard... Till now environmental/ community animals / wildlife / deforestation protests were reaching dead ends and losing battles."
"People are awakening and the future generations have to realize that this is the only planet we have. There is no Planet B."
Demands
She also called for a change in the education system
Tandon further wrote, "The peaceful protests in Mizoram and other states have led by example. Salute to Them."
She also called for a change in the education system, saying, "Hoping and praying for a positive change in our education system, eradicating corruption in even our state-run schools. Easy access to education for all."
"Practising my Freedom Of Speech . Your opinion could be different , But I respect that too."
Reactions
Her post received mixed reactions online
Tandon's post received mixed reactions online. After a few minutes, she disabled the comments section of her post.
She also reposted a report claiming that 11 people were arrested over the Kolkata student protest violence, but none of them were found to be students.