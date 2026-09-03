Actress Tripathi says 'Mirzapur: The Movie' retains vibe after CBFC edits

Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, wants fans to know that Mirzapur: The Movie still feels like classic Mirzapur, even after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) trimmed some intimate scenes and tweaked a few dialogues.

Shweta Tripathi said, "Mirzapur ka joh ras hai, voh pura milega," meaning the signature vibe is still there.