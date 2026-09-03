Actress Tripathi says 'Mirzapur: The Movie' retains vibe after CBFC edits
Entertainment
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta, wants fans to know that Mirzapur: The Movie still feels like classic Mirzapur, even after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) trimmed some intimate scenes and tweaked a few dialogues.
Shweta Tripathi said, "Mirzapur ka joh ras hai, voh pura milega," meaning the signature vibe is still there.
'Mirzapur' team respected CBFC cuts
Tripathi shared that the team respected CBFC's suggestions, swapping out certain words and cutting about half of the intimate moments. Still, they made sure Mirzapur stays Mirzapur.
The movie runs a hefty 3 hours, 17 minutes and 19 seconds, with fan favorites like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Shweta herself returning, plus some fresh faces.
Expect more Purvanchal power struggles ahead!