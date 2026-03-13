'Super Velli': Adah to play lazy superhero in new film

Film details

Film promises a new take on the superhero genre

The teaser describes the character as someone who would prefer sleeping over saving the world, but still finds herself in the middle of madness. Bachchani said, "I remember Adah's fun character Bhavna Reddy from Commando movies." "Her genuine raw talent with an intelligent, sharp yet quirky personality, humor and action, there was no doubt that Adah is our 'Super Velli.'" The film promises a new and fresh take on the superhero genre.