'Super Velli': Adah to play lazy superhero in new film
What's the story
Actor Adah Sharma, known for her roles in films like The Kerala Story and Commando, will be seen as a chaotic and lazy superhero in the upcoming film Super Velli. The film is directed by Rajesh Bachchani, who has been working on the script for three years, reported IANS. The title was revealed recently after Sharma addressed rumors about her being "idle" due to a social media video post.
Film details
Film promises a new take on the superhero genre
The teaser describes the character as someone who would prefer sleeping over saving the world, but still finds herself in the middle of madness. Bachchani said, "I remember Adah's fun character Bhavna Reddy from Commando movies." "Her genuine raw talent with an intelligent, sharp yet quirky personality, humor and action, there was no doubt that Adah is our 'Super Velli.'" The film promises a new and fresh take on the superhero genre.
Career update
'With great power comes great responsibility': Sharma
Sharma revealed, "A few days ago, I put out a video on social media saying "I'm Velli" and news channels picked it up, saying I'm out of work and idle." "People told me to clear it up. But then I thought, 'what would Velli do?'" "She would be too lazy to correct it. So in the spirit of being Velli, here's Super Velli. With great power comes great responsibility."