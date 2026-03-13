Adah Sharma's superhero comedy 'Super Velli' goes on floors
Entertainment
Adah Sharma just announced her next film, Super Velli, dropping the title on Friday.
Inspired by her own Velli (lazy) phase she joked about on Instagram, the movie has her playing a superhero who's more into naps than saving the world, often causing chaos by accident.
Directed by Rajesh Bachchani, it's set to poke fun at typical superhero stories.
Film took 3 years to develop
Super Velli stands out because it took three years to write and flips the usual superhero script with humor and satire.
The teaser has attracted significant attention and fans are buzzing with theories.
Sharma is embracing all the hype, saying "With great power comes great responsibility," even if her character keeps missing that memo.
Release date to be announced.