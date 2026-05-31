Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' starring Kapoor Sanon Mandanna hits June 19

Salaries: Kapoor ₹35cr Sanon Mandanna ₹15cr

Shahid Kapoor tops the salary chart with ₹35 crore for his role, while Sanon and Mandanna pocketed about ₹15 crore each. The film's production budget sits at around ₹80 crore.

This marks Kapoor and Sanon's second project together since Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024.

Promotions are already buzzing, with the trailer reportedly due in the first week of June.