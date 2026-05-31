Adajania's 'Cocktail 2' starring Kapoor Sanon Mandanna hits June 19
Entertainment
Cocktail 2 is hitting theaters on June 19, 2026, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna leading the cast.
Directed by Homi Adajania, this sequel brings a fresh take on friendship and love as Kunal, Ellie, and Diya navigate their relationships.
If you loved the original Cocktail, this one promises to carry forward its vibe.
Salaries: Kapoor ₹35cr Sanon Mandanna ₹15cr
Shahid Kapoor tops the salary chart with ₹35 crore for his role, while Sanon and Mandanna pocketed about ₹15 crore each. The film's production budget sits at around ₹80 crore.
This marks Kapoor and Sanon's second project together since Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024.
Promotions are already buzzing, with the trailer reportedly due in the first week of June.