'Nobody Wants This' star Adam Brody wants a free Palestine
What's the story
Hollywood actor Adam Brody, who plays a Rabbi (Jewish preacher) in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, has spoken out in support of Palestinians. In a recent interview with GQ, he called the Israel-Hamas conflict a "genocide" and expressed his desire for a free Palestine. The third season of Nobody Wants This is set to premiere on October 22. In the show, he's a deeply religious man who falls in love with an agnostic podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell).
Conflict discussion
Brody clarifies he hasn't spoken about it publicly
Brody, who plays Rabbi Noah Roklov in Nobody Wants This, said that the Israel-Hamas conflict hasn't come up in his recent interviews.
"I have spoken a lot about it privately. I haven't spoken much about it publicly," he said.
"Between COVID, a second Trump term, Israel-Gaza, it's really brought out some different beliefs that I was ignorant to, and then disheartened by."
Actor's view
'Put me down as thinking it's a genocide'
Brody didn't mince words when it came to his personal stance on the ongoing conflict.
"Put me down as thinking it's a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine," he said.
He added, "It's awful that it's taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it's reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago."
Future outlook
Brody hopeful for future US administration to bring change
Brody also expressed hope that a future US administration could bring about positive change and correct policies that have contributed to the current situation.
"I'm hopeful that another administration can really do some good," he said.
His comments come after many Hollywood celebrities were among around 100 arrested for protesting against the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Thursday.