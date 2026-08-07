Adam Sandler's 'Grown Ups 3' begins filming

Netflix will stream the third installment in the franchise, a natural fit given Sandler's long-standing production deal with the streamer.

Over the past decade, he has produced more than 10 films and other projects for the platform.

Grown Ups 3 is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

The film is produced by Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy, with Kevin Grady and Judit Maull serving as executive producers.