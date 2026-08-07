Adam Sandler's 'Grown Ups 3' begins filming
What's the story
Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has reunited with his co-stars from the Grown Ups franchise as production for Grown Ups 3 begins. Sandler shared the first set photo featuring him and his fellow cast members at a restaurant table, with the caption, "We missed you!" The ensemble cast includes David Spade, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, Kevin James, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Bailee Madison.
Reunion
What to know about the franchise?
The Grown Ups franchise follows childhood friends who reunite as adults during a summer vacation.
The films, directed by Dennis Dugan and released by Sony's Columbia Pictures, have been a box office success, with the first film grossing around $272 million worldwide and its sequel earning approximately $247 million.
Streaming platform
Netflix to stream the film
Netflix will stream the third installment in the franchise, a natural fit given Sandler's long-standing production deal with the streamer.
Over the past decade, he has produced more than 10 films and other projects for the platform.
Grown Ups 3 is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.
The film is produced by Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Herlihy, with Kevin Grady and Judit Maull serving as executive producers.